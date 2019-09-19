“The economics of farming is that we are dependent on agrotourism. We provide a whole day’s worth of activities. Families love being outdoors and experiencing nature,” said Jay Mofenson, of the Belkin Family Lookout Farm in South Natick, an active farm since 1651. “There is something for all ages from the train ride through the orchards and the hay maze to the hard cider in the Tap Room for adults.”

It is no coincidence that apple picking is a family-friendly fall activity, since about two-thirds of the 443 apple farms in Massachusetts are family-owned and operated, according to the state Department of Agricultural Resources.

Apple picking is all about the experience. Call it agrotourism or agritainment, area farms have enhanced and expanded the total farm visit way beyond just filling a bag with fruit.

Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury markets to families with a “Farm, Family & Fun” website video featuring smiling families on a hayride, kids running through a hay maze, and a behind the scenes look at cider doughnuts being made.

C.N. Smith Farm in East Bridgewater offers free orchard hay rides, a doughnut barn, “farm kitchen hots dogs,” and cider slush on warm days or hot cider on crisp fall days.

“We love to be able to share our family and hard work with all of our customers,” said Kate Smith, a fourth generation farmer at C.N. Smith Farm. “While we can become very busy during the fall, we try our best to make sure that every family/customer has a good experience.”

Mofenson, who is director of farm operation and the Lookout Brewing Co., is the son-in-law of Lookout Farm owners Steve and Joan Belkin.

“I used to pick here as a kid,” he recalled, “never knowing that someday I would be the next generation farmer.”

“Apple picking has become a multigenerational family tradition. We have visitors that first came here to pick apples as kids and now bring their own kids to share the experience,” said Glenn Cook, co-owner of Cider Hill Farm. “Running a farm is challenging, and we constantly are looking at creative ways to attract people to our farm.”

Most farms build in special events to attract visitors during the fall harvest season.

“Every year we have a ‘harvest hoedown’ during Columbus Day weekend with apple picking, live bands, jumpy houses, food, pumpkin picking, pony rides and much more,” said Smith.

Cider Hill Farm schedules Arts & Crafts Weekends and a monthly behind-the-scenes tour of the inner workings of New England’s active and historic farming industry.

Even with a full calendar of special events, in the end the success of the harvest season is dependent on weather. Sunny weekends draw thousands of visitors to area farms, but picking apples in the rain is not fun.

The apple crop is weather dependent, too. Overall, this year’s crop is a good one, but it is never easy for the farmers.

“We got off to a rough start this year with a cold, dreary, damp spring with wet soil,” said Cook. “Then July was the hottest on record. We are about a week behind normal this year for the harvest.”

“Challenging would be the correct word to define this growing season due to weather extremes,” added Smith. “It affects the apples the way it affects humans. It is stressful for the trees and other crops.”

Beyond apples, doughnuts, and sweet cider, hard cider also has become important to the success of all three farms.

“We have made sweet cider since we opened our doors in 1981,” said Cook. “Our son Chadd studied alcohol science and brought the concept of adding hard cider to the farm. Hard cider is a good fit for us because similar to local wineries and breweries, it appeals to a 21- to 30-year-old crowd that is looking for a social experience.”

“We started making hard cider in the 1980s,” said Smith. “We have a variety of flavors such as cranberry apple, cherry apple, peach, and our original. Hard apple cider is similar to a dry wine.”

The Tap Room at Lookout Farm started with hard cider in 2014, explained Mofenson. “We have now added our own beer and brewery tours.”

For the farms, it is about providing a fun experience with options for all visitors.

“We envision people picking fruit, visiting the animal barns, feeding the goats, making memories, and coming back next year,” said Mofenson.

