But farm stands are not only a place to assemble raw ingredients. More and more are ramping up a range of prepared items that draw heavily on the seasonal harvest to proffer farm-grown foods to time-strapped but locally committed patrons.

With the fall harvest upon us, there may be no better way to procure fresh-from-the-fields produce than by visiting a farm stand. Many overflow with fruits and vegetables grown in the region — if not right on site — providing the fixings for beautiful, healthful, home-cooked meals.

Wilson Farm in Lexington was founded way back in 1884, and two farm stands preceded today’s soaring post-and-beam structure. The stand is well stocked with the vegetables and fruits one might expect, but its approach to selling produce has shifted alongside people’s dining habits.

“When my great-grandfather was here, we would sell a 50-pound bag of potatoes. Now, nobody would know what to do with that,” said co-owner Scott Wilson. And yet, “people work all day and want to come home and eat fresh food.”

The solution? “Now we sell mashed, scalloped, and twice-baked roasted potatoes. Customers can bring them home, finish heating them up, and have a meal in five minutes,” Wilson said.

This ready-made approach goes well beyond potatoes. Using Wilson Farm’s own produce, the stand sells fully prepared “power bowls” and “grab & gourmet” dinners drawing on farm-grown ingredients, dispensed with instructions to help home chefs prepare a locally grown, low-carbon-footprint meal in about 20 minutes.

In another sign of the times, even a farm stand can have an online component. “We would much rather people come to the farm and enjoy themselves, as many customers do, but there are times people can’t get here,” Wilson acknowledged. Instead, for an additional fee they can place orders online for Boston-area drop-off within a couple of hours. “We can sell produce picked in the morning and deliver it that afternoon,” he said.

Back at the inimitable farm stand itself, the bakery churns out wonderfully scented bread, pastries, and cakes relying on seasonal farm ingredients, whether raspberries and blueberries for pies or corn for focaccia bread. Wilson said fall is his favorite time of year at the farm stand. “We have apple-cider doughnuts and caramel apples out front. It’s the best time of the year to be here.”

Sixty years of family-farm bounties

At Cretinon’s Farm Stand in Kingston, visitors can choose from an array of produce grown at the nearby family farm or by other farmers in the area — everything from corn, tomatoes, radishes, and cucumbers to strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries.

But it’s not all produce: The stand teams up with local purveyors who create table-ready trimmings using the farm’s signature offerings, according to co-owner Beverly Jesse, whose parents farmed the nearby land prior to purchasing the property six decades ago.

Today, visitors can choose from pickled delights including bread-and-butter and garlic-sweet-dill pickles, dilly beans, and pub eggs, and can dress up farm stand finds with bottled salad dressings. Jars of organic jams, marmalades, salsas, dips, and pasta sauces line the walls, as do citrusy grilling marinades and barbecue sauces in flavors like Vidalia onion and apple-cinnamon.

All this farm-inspired goodness somehow fits into a small, wood-framed structure built by Jesse’s parents. While it has expanded a bit over the years, “I don’t know how to describe it other than very quaint. It’s a mom ‘n’ pop,” Jesse said, adding that mums and a variety of other flowers decorate the entryway at this time of year.

The farm stand has been in business since 1959 and celebrated the occasion last month by giving away hot dogs, watermelon, and chips, plus temporarily rolling back prices on much of their produce. “There were probably 300 people congratulating us on 60 years,” Jesse said.

Farm stand with a side of agritourism

Chris’ Farm Stand has existed in some form since 1970, when 9-year-old Chris Stasinos grew corn on his grandfather’s farm and sold it out of a red wagon for 5 cents an ear. Now, his eponymous farm stand has two locations.

In Haverhill, at the 200-year-old Silsby Farm overlooking the Merrimack River, the stand operates out of an older, rust-red building. “As you’re picking out your vegetables, you can look over the farm and see everything growing,” said Marlene Stasinos, who co-owns and operates the farm with her husband and their children. They run a second open-air farm stand in Peabody as well.

Nearly everything at these stands is grown at the family farm, including sweet corn, beefsteak tomatoes, butternut squash, peppers, onions, eggplants, and pumpkins. Beyond produce, they have fresh chicken eggs, honey from their own bees, and Thanksgiving turkeys for the holiday table, “anywhere from 15- to 30-pounders, all naturally raised on the farm,” Stasinos said.

While visiting the Haverhill stand, visitors also can participate in agritourism activities at the farm, which this fall include pumpkin festivals, narrated hayrides, a corn maze, and a haunted toddler house. The pumpkin festivals are free; there’s a small fee for other attractions.

The stands also sell fall décor such as corn stalks, hay bales, and mums, fruit from local farmers (the family expects its own recently planted orchards to bear fruit in coming years) and “at the end of the summer, all the winter vegetables are coming in,” Stasinos said. “It’s the harvest at its best.”

