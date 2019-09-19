A junior goalie on the men’s soccer team at WPI, the Duxbury High grad registered his third shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over Endicott with four saves, his ninth college clean sheet. In 518 minutes of play, the 6-foot-5-inch keeper has a 0.35 goals-against average for the 4-1-1 Engineers.

Danielle Page

Gloucester

The Tufts sophomore won the women’s race at the Bates Super XC Shootout, covering the 5K course in 18 minutes, 13.8 seconds in a field of 87 runners. The Governor’s Academy grad was the New England Small College Athletic Conference Women’s Cross Country Performer of the Week.

Advertisement

Allie Winstanley

Concord

A freshman forward on the Dartmouth women’s soccer team, the Noble & Greenough grad has collected 8 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in her first six games for the the 5-1 Big Green. The former Independent School League MVP and Globe All-Scholastic was named to the Ivy League weekly honor roll.