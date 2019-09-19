Now is in his 14th season with the Tufts University football team, assistant head coach/offensive line coach Scott Rynne learned the game as a player from two of the most revered mentors in state history: Tom Lopez at Lincoln-Sudbury and Dick Farley at Williams College.

A Shriners All-Star Classic at L-S, Rynne played on the Warriors’ 1985 Division 3 championship Super Bowl team. At Williams, he was a starter at center for three-plus years and a New England Division 3 All-Star, helping propel the Ephs on a 21-game winning streak.

“Tom was a great mentor and leader and Dick’s preparation and attention to detail made you feel like you had an advantage over an opponent,’’ said the 51-year-old Rynne, who resides in Needham with his wife, Lisa, an investment adviser, and their children, Ellie, 7, and Natalie, 5.