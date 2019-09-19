Now is in his 14th season with the Tufts University football team, assistant head coach/offensive line coach Scott Rynne learned the game as a player from two of the most revered mentors in state history: Tom Lopez at Lincoln-Sudbury and Dick Farley at Williams College.
A Shriners All-Star Classic at L-S, Rynne played on the Warriors’ 1985 Division 3 championship Super Bowl team. At Williams, he was a starter at center for three-plus years and a New England Division 3 All-Star, helping propel the Ephs on a 21-game winning streak.
“Tom was a great mentor and leader and Dick’s preparation and attention to detail made you feel like you had an advantage over an opponent,’’ said the 51-year-old Rynne, who resides in Needham with his wife, Lisa, an investment adviser, and their children, Ellie, 7, and Natalie, 5.
Tufts started its season last weekend by handing three-time defending New England Small College Athletic Conference champion Trinity a 14-8 loss. Rynne, who played for two undefeated Williams teams, was preparing his players for a trip to Williamstown on Sept. 21.
“Williams is a place I hold dear,’’ said Rynne, a director of the Clifton G. Wright Memorial Scholarship that funds an academic camp at Williams. “But now they’re an opponent and it’s up to me to get my players ready for that challenge.’’
Rynne, who began his coaching career at the Salisbury School in Connecticut, also served as an assistant coach for a Tufts men’s lacrosse program that won three Division 3 titles. He was honored as the Outstanding Division 3 Assistant Coach of the Year for Division 3 in 2014.
“It all started with my dad, Bill, my Pop Warner coach, who played football at Colby College where he received the Paul “Ginger’’ Frazier Award,’’ said Rynne.
“It is given for sportsmanship, leadership and dedication. Helping student-athletes achieve their goals has become a big part of my life.’’
Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.