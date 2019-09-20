State Representative, Lowell Democrat

In democracies power flows from the people, and those exercising power are accountable to them.

This system works well, with everyone from governors to local board members determined by election. Stray too far from the will of the majority and you’re turned out at the polls.

In Massachusetts there is an exception — our vital state court judges. Most cases are heard by state courts, and we depend on them to deliver justice fairly and equitably. Nominated by the governor and subject to a one-time Governor’s Council confirmation, judges serve for life or until mandatory retirement at age 70.

Advertisement

Massachusetts has historically been blessed with hardworking and thoughtful judges. And extreme departures from the norm can cause a judge to be indefinitely suspended by the Supreme Judicial Court; or removed altogether by impeachment, or by a rarely-invoked legislative procedure known as a Bill of Address. But those unusual procedures are no substitute for a regular process by which all judges periodically pass through a transparent public review process.

Many states elect at least some of their judges. That keeps them in tune with the people’s temper. But it also subjects them to expensive campaign costs and the potential burden of contending with voters angry about particular decisions, or who demand candidates commit in advance to how they’ll vote on controversial issues.

A proposed constitutional amendment I recently filed, H82, avoids these difficulties by providing for seven-year appointments subject to Governor’s Council confirmation, followed by seven-year extensions subject again to majority Council vote after public hearings. Thus, the Council would continue its historic function as a check against extreme or unqualified nominees by reviewing the fitness for continuation in office of judges it confirmed when they were first appointed.

This strikes a reasonable balance between the public’s right to hold judges to periodic account and the need to avoid burdening judges with the cost of financing election campaigns.

Advertisement

No public officer should enjoy near-immunity from periodic accountability for the services they render and the power they exercise. This amendment establishes a regular review process that is open, transparent, and respectful both towards the public from whom power is derived, and the judicial officers who exercise that power on their behalf.

John M. Greaney handout

NO

John M. Greaney

Retired Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Justice; Counsel, Bulkley Richardson, LLP; member of Salem-based Massachusetts Judges Conference

For over 230 years, under the Massachusetts Constitution our judges have decided cases based only on the facts and the law with a guarantee of independence from politics and other outside influences. Under that same constitution, we elect legislators, the governor, and others to participate in politics by considering public opinion as they make and enforce our laws.

Would marriage equality be the law in Massachusetts if the decision whether to change laws limiting marriage to a man and a woman were in the hands of judges subject to reelection or reappointment? Would a judge apply the law requiring a new trial for someone convicted of a serious crime if the judge knew that to keep his or her job the decision had to satisfy elected officials?

We currently have a vigorous system for selecting and disciplining judges.

• A lawyer must have 10 years of distinguished law practice to apply to be a judge.

Advertisement

• Applicants are screened by a Judicial Nomination Commission appointed by the governor.

• The commission recommends several candidates only after personal interviews and investigation.

• The governor nominates one candidate after a thorough State Police background check.

• That nominee must then appear before the elected Governor’s Council.

• Each judge must follow a Code of Judicial Conduct forbidding any political activity, or conduct that might interfere with judicial duties or give an appearance of impropriety.

• Code Violations may result in judge’s discipline, suspension, or removal.

• Judges are subject to criticism by the media and their courtrooms — with few exceptions — are open to the public.

If we require judges to submit to periodic retention proceedings our courts will become quasi-political institutions. Do we want a judge to consider whether a legally correct decision could be so unpopular that it could lead to not being reappointed? Do we want to see interest groups campaign against a judge’s reappointment because they disagree with the law the judge applies?

Our 1780 Constitution guarantees people the right to judges “as free, impartial and independent as the lot of humanity will admit.” This guarantee will not survive in a system in which judges are no longer insulated from politics.

This is not a scientific survey. Please vote only once.

As told to Globe correspondent John Laidler. To suggest a topic, please contact laidler@globe.com.