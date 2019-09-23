Construction is underway on a new Hobby Lobby store in Framingham . The 45,000 square-foot building, which will be the sixth Hobby Lobby in the state, was formerly occupied by Toys “R” Us and is located on Worcester Road and Ring Road. The location will bring 35 to 50 jobs to the community paying $15.70 per hour for full-time and $12 per hour for part-time associates. Once finished, the store will offer more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, and more, Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday. The Framingham store is projected to open late-December.

MassBay Community College in Wellesley hosts the seventh annual 5K Race/Walk on Sunday, Sept. 29. The MassBay Alumni council decided that proceeds from this year’s race will go to the Student Hunger Assistance Fund. MassBay President David Podell will be on hand to welcome the runners and walkers at this family-friendly event. Medals will be presented to the top runners and prizes will be raffled off to the participants of the 5K. Registration is $30 before race day ( www.massbay5k.racewire.com ) and $35 day-of but only $10 for students and children under 12. Registration opens at 8 a.m. while the race begins at 9. MassBay is located at 50 Oakland Street, Wellesley Hills. A race map and more information can be found www.massbay.edu/massbay-5k .

Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers will be hosting its first annual Octoberfest at its Beer Hall in Framingham. From Friday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Sept. 29, the hall will be decked out with authentic decorations transporting guests to Munich along with oompah bands, Octoberfest fare, German-style beers, hawkers passing out decorated cookies, stein hoistings, and more. The festival will also celebrate the launch of Jack’s Abby’s seasonal beer, Copper Legend. Admission is free with a limited number of VIP Packages available. For more information, go to jacksabby.com/octoberfest2019/. Jack’s Abby is located at 100 Clinton St.

Women’s Fellowship of First Church in Marlborough (Congregational), UCC hosts its first Fall 2019 Rummage Sale. Stop by for some bargains on men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, and accessories, footwear, tote bags, books, toys, games, puzzles, sporting goods, kitchenware, linens, home décor, knick knacks and more. The sale will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On Saturday there will be a five-dollar bag sale: fill a paper grocery bag (provided by the fellowship) and pay just five dollars for its contents. The church is located at 37 High St. on the corner of High and Bolton Street (Route 85) above Union Common in downtown Marlborough.

The Natick Cultural Council has set an Oct. 15 postmark deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community. Grants from the council can support a variety of artistic projects and activities in Natick — including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies or performances in schools, workshops and lectures. All applications will be considered but preference will be given to MetroWest-based artists and organizations which provide benefit to the Natick community. This year, the Natick Cultural Council will distribute about $10,400 in grants. For specific guidelines and complete information on the Natick Cultural Council, contact Shriya Joag at 347-708-3725 or at natickculturalcouncil@gmail.com. Application forms and more information about the Local Cultural Council Program are available online at mcc.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp.

