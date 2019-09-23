The Greater Lowell Community Foundation will host its yearly Celebrate Giving event in Lowell . This year, the event will focus on the contributions of local philanthropists and business leaders who impact the community. The keynote speaker is Prabal Chakrabarti, the Senior Vice President and Community Affairs Officer of the Boston Federal Reserve. The event will take place on Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $100 and can be purchased at glcfoundation.org/events .

An annual Save the Seal River Cruise in Newburyport will take place on Sept. 29 to support marine mammal rescue. The event is hosted by Seacoast Science Center Marine Mammal Rescue, a local organization that has been protecting and rescuing marine mammals along the coast of New Hampshire and Northern Massachusetts since 2014. As participants search for seals along the river during the cruise, they’ll learn about the rescue team’s work thus far. The boat will leave from 54 Merrimac St. at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $50. Participants must be ages 21 or older. For ticket purchase and more information, visit seacoastsciencecenter.org .

Nonprofit organization Follow Your Art Community Studios is hosting a panel with three local authors about adult fiction writing in Melrose. Authors Kip Wilson, Jen Malone, and Nancy Werlin are all Massachusetts residents and young adult authors. They’ll discuss the challenges and honor of writing young adult fiction. General admission tickets cost $20, although member and student discounts are available. The panel will take place on Oct. 4 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 647 Main St. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit fyamelrose.org/event-signup-multiple/.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting individual as well as family and friend support groups in Beverly. The support groups are for those dealing with mental health challenges. Both support groups meet the last Wednesday of every month at Beverly Hospital. This month both groups will meet on Sept. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. For more information e-mail visit namigreaternorthshore.org.

Award-winning playwright Deborah Brevoort will speak at the Middlesex Community College Theatre Department in Lowell before the performance of her play, “The Women of Lockerbie.” “The Women of Lockerbie” is a play about a grieving mother searching Lockerbie, Scotland, for her dead son’s remains. The event will take place on Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Richard and Nancy Donahue Family Academic Arts Center Theatre, 240 Central St. General admission tickets are $18. To purchase tickets online and for more information, visit middlesex.mass.edu/performingarts.

The Amgen Foundation recently awarded $50,000 to Acera, the Massachusetts School for Science, Technology, and Leadership, a STEM school in Winchester, and its public outreach division, Acera Education Innovations, to support professional development workshops for the public schools. With the grant, AceraEI will offer free life sciences professional development workshops to public school science teachers in the area. For information about the workshops and more, visit aceraschool.org/reinventbiology.

