Arlington plans to carry out improvements to save energy at three of its municipal buildings after receiving new state funding.

The $98,052 grant awarded through the Green Communities program will support the replacement of existing fixtures with more energy efficient LED lights at Ottoson Middle School, Bishop Elementary School, and Jefferson Cutter House, a town-owned historic property on Massachusetts Avenue. The projects also are being funded with $32,765 in utility rebates and $11,000 in town funds.

The grant was the eighth the town has received under the Green Communities program, which provides money for cities and towns that have met specific criteria to become more energy efficient in their energy use.