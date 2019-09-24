State Representative Paul Brodeur and Alderwoman at large Monica C. Medeiros emerged as the finalists in the race to become Melrose’s next mayor when they outpaced three other contenders in a recent preliminary election.

Brodeur topped the five-way field with 2,576 votes, with Medeiros picking up 2,397. The three candidates who did not make the cut were Jaclyn Lavender Bird, the city’s former director of community services and operations, with 1,455 votes; Alderman at large Mike Zwirko, with 886 votes; and Alderwoman at large Manisha Bewtra, with 706.

The winner of the Nov. 5 election will become Melrose’s first new popularly elected mayor since Robert J. Dolan was elected in 2001. Now in his fifth term at the State House, Brodeur formerly served as a member and president of the Board of Aldermen. Before becoming an alderwoman at large, Medeiros served as a Ward 2 alderwoman and a School Committee member.