The 2-mile walk will begin at 10 a.m at the center, 165 Captains Row, on Admirals Hill.

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare is holding its annual ALS and MS Walk for Living on Sunday, Oct. 6, to benefit its Leonard Florence Center for Living.

Area residents are invited to join in a fund-raising walk to support a Chelsea facility that provides specialized residential care for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis.

The nine-year-old center is distinct in offering its residents, many of whom are immobilized, the ability to control lights, turn on the television, call for the elevator, open doors, raise window shades, and undertake similar tasks through the use of a computer and sensor that tracks head and eye movements for instruction.

The center was also the nation’s first urban “Green House” skilled nursing residence for people with ALS — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease — and multiple sclerosis. The Green House model offers a homey environment free of the institutional features of a traditional nursing home.

“The Walk for Living brings together a community of passionate, caring individuals,” Barry Berman, CEO of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, said in a statement. “I have been amazed at the support of our local communities, businesses, families, friends. and, of course, the residents themselves. Their zest for living inspires us every single day.”

As he has in past years, Matt Siegel, host of “Matty in the Morning” on KISS 108, will serve as MC to kick off the walk.

Following the walk, there will be a barbecue, face painting, live dance performances, a petting zoo, a photo booth, and a raffle. For more information and to register, visit walkforliving.org.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.