Selectmen chose Goodwin unanimously at their Sept. 11 meeting. Longtime Assistant Town Manager Nancy Baker has been serving as acting town manager since James Kern retired at the end of May.

Goodwin, an attorney, was previously town manager in Salem, N.H., and spent the last two years as a foreign service officer in the US State Department, according to a press release. He was previously the assistant city solicitor in Keene, N.H., and assistant town manager and director of community affairs in Salem.

“The board was impressed with Leon’s extensive list of accomplishments, his commitment to engaging with residents and his ideas about how to help Dedham become an even better place to live and work,” Selectmen Chair Dennis Guilfoyle said in the statement. “With the combination of his broad experience in municipal government and his obvious passion for public service, we are confident Leon can take the reins and lead Dedham as we continue to evolve.”

Thirty-four people applied for the job, which pays approximately $190,000 annually. A search committee, working with a consultant, narrowed the field to three finalists: Goodwin; Brookline Deputy Town Administrator Melissa Goff; and Foxborough Town Manager William Keegan Jr., who withdrew from consideration. Keegan had been Dedham’s town administrator for 12 years before leaving for Foxborough in 2014.

