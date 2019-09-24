With the help of Arlington International Film Festival organizers, the Natick Center Cultural District and the town are exploring the possibility of launching a Natick International Film Festival next year.

As they pursue that plan, organizers are hosting a screening of short films created by students from around the country on Saturday, Oct. 5. The student films will be shown at Natick High School from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a panel discussion with two of the student filmmakers.

The movies touch upon a variety of topics and themes from the experiences of undocumented people in the United States and the international refugee crisis, to the current generation’s heavy consumption of social media, and Massachusetts’ first dragon boat team for cancer survivors.