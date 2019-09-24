For the 12th year, the town of Weymouth will hold its annual Great Pumpkin Give-A-Wey — a public party where people can donate to local nonprofit groups and get a pumpkin in return — on Oct. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at Weymouth High School.

The free event attracts between 3,000 and 5,000 people, depending on the weather, according to Kerry Knapp in the mayor’s office, which sponsors the annual extravaganza with the Weymouth Community Events Committee.

Knapp said that almost 60 local organizations — ranging from school parent councils to neighborhood civic associations, to groups raising money for cancer research or sending care packages to soldiers — will have tables at the Give-A-Wey.