Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School plans to expand its HVAC and refrigeration program with the help of new state funding.

Whittier Tech, located in Haverhill, was awarded a $409,225 grant under the state’s Skills Capital Grant program, which helps high schools, colleges, and other educational institutions invest in up-to-date training equipment for their students. Whittier Tech plans to use the funds to build a state-of-the-art laboratory with HVAC and refrigeration equipment used in residential and commercial buildings.

Through the lab, students will gain experience with gas and oil burner technologies, rooftop heating and cooling units, ice machines, refrigeration and freezer units, ductless high-efficiency heat pumps, and air conditioning systems, according to school officials. Construction on the new lab is set to begin in October, and is estimated to be completed by the end of the school year.