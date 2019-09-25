Verrill Farm in Concord hosts its 13th Annual Harvest Festival Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The fields surrounding the farm will be transformed into an old-fashioned fairground for the event. Activities include hay rides, pumpkin picking, games, a petting zoo, pony rides, a corn husking contest, face painting, and more.

The Sandy Ridge Boys will provide live music, and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit pediatric care at Emerson Hospital, including its Coping Kits, age-appropriate bags of books and toys that help distract kids in the Emergency Department, encourage relaxation and deep breathing, provide comfort, and encourage communication and self-expression.