Diannely Antigua, a Haverhill resident, is hosting a reading and discussion of her new poetry book “Ugly Music.” Antigua is Dominican-American and is both a poet and educator. The event is free to the public and will take place in Oct. 9 from 2 to 3:15 p.m. in the Spurk Building at Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. To learn about Antigua and her work visit diannelyantigua.com .

The 35th annual Annisquam Arts and Crafts Show will take place in Gloucester on Oct. 12 and 13. There will be 38 local artisans present at the show, and an assortment of jewelry, paintings, accessories, textiles, and more. The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. The show is located at 36 Leonard St. For more information visit annisquamartsandcraftshow.org .

The Cabot, a historic theater in Beverly, is hosting a fall fund-raising event, “A Story Like No Other, The Cabot Turns 99,” that will directly support The Cabot 100 capital campaign and the theater’s renovation efforts. The campaign hopes to raise $1 million toward its $6.8 million goal, and the evening will include a performance from magician Michael Carbonaro. The fund-raising event will take place on Oct. 19. Purchase tickets for the Carbonaro performance online at thecabot.org. For VIP tickets, which include an orchestra seat for the performance, as well as the preshow party invitation, visit thecabot.org/fall-celebration.

The Greater Lowell Community Foundation recently announced the establishment of the Gerald C. Barnes II scholarship fund for Lowell High School graduating senior lacrosse players. Barnes, a lacrosse player, was a 2015 graduate from LHS and unexpectedly passed away in June 2018. He played lacrosse throughout his high school career, and his family and friends launched the scholarship fund in his memory. A fund-raiser to benefit the scholarship fund will be held on Nov. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Keep, 110 Gorham St in Lowell. Donations can be made online at glcfoundation.org/donate.

Schooner Adventure in Gloucester is hosting a celebration of the grand finale of the 2019 schooner sailing season. This community celebration will acknowledge members and volunteers at Schooner Adventure. There will be a selection of beer and wine, buffet catering, Three Sheets Sea Chanteys, swing dancing to the live sounds of the Cape Ann Big Band, and a silent auction. The celebration will take place at 23 Harbor Loop, under the tent on the pier at Maritime Gloucester, on Oct. 5 from 4 to 9 p.m. Tickets, $40 and $50, are available at schooner-adventure.org or by calling 978-281-8079.

