The Marlborough Historical Society hosts a deaccessioning yard sale Sunday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to items that have been removed from holdings for sale, there will also be a general yard sale to raise money for the society. Donations for household items, jewelry, art, collectibles, and tools (but not clothing) are needed for the sale. Appraisers will be present to evaluate items for a small fee. For more information, call Buck at 508-481-0905. The Society is located at the Peter Rice Homestead, 377 Elm St. Parking is available directly across the street.

The second annual Boston 5K Run/Walk for Elephants will be held at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir. Building on the momentum begun by similar runs held recently in Los Angeles, London, and New York City, the run will feature family-friendly entertainment, refreshments, photos, face painting, a raffle for valuable prizes, and more. All funds will be donated to Elephant Aware in Kenya, the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee, and the Nonhuman Rights Project. The race will be held on Oct. 6 at 355 Chestnut Hill Ave. Online registration is available at www.massforelephants.org or on site at 8 a.m. The race itself will start at 10 a.m.

The Massachusetts Horticultural Society in Wellesley hosts botanist and author Judith Sumner to present the fascinating story of how history and horticulture came together in World War II. “Plants Go To War” is about the important role of plants in the war — plants provided food, drugs, timber, rubber, and canvas, and were critical to military survival tactics. The program will take place on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the Gardens at Elm Bank, 900 Washington St. The cost of the program is $30 for Massachusetts Horticultural Society members and $45 for nonmembers.

Gore Place in Waltham offers The Century Party, an afternoon of beer, food, music, and fun on Saturday, Oct. 5. The party will celebrate the estate’s years as a country club and golf course (in the 1920s) with games, music, and activities for all ages, including wagon rides, live music by the Riverboat Stompers, archery, lawn games, and an exhibit by the Waltham Telephone Museum in the Great Hall of the Mansion. Admission is $5 per person and tickets are available at the door or on line at www.goreplace.org while members get in free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Food and drink, wagon rides, and archery are sold separately. Gore place is located at 52 Gore St., just off Main Street (Route 20) on the Waltham and Watertown line.

