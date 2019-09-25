Chef Jay Diengott, 29, a graduate of Johnson & Wales University’s baking and pastry arts program, has the answer at her fingertips.

In the kitchen of her loft apartment in Lawrence, Taylor Gold reads aloud from a recipe for salmon teriyaki, secured inside a plastic sheet protector.

This is Dinner School, a traveling cooking academy that Diengott — a Somerville resident who also holds a bachelor’s degree in sustainable agriculture, food systems, and nutrition from the University of New Hampshire — started two years ago to fill a gap in her generation’s life skills education.

Dinner School isn’t an actual place. The chef drives her car or bicycle to a client’s home and spends one to two hours unrolling her lessons in a sequence that starts with the basics and advances according to abilities and needs.

But before she uncaps a jar or lifts a knife, she spends an hour asking clients about likes, dislikes, allergies, and intolerances, probing for information about cooking experience and comfort with measuring cups, knives, graters, and other tools. She also asks about favorite foods, and if a client has any interest in seasonal cooking.

“It’s the same no matter how well I know them,” Diengott says of her classes, which cost $45 an hour, and include discounts for longer classes, multiple bookings, and referrals.

In the comfort of a client’s kitchen, the chef gives instructions in making a shopping list, reading unit pricing, and organizing cupboards so that pots and pans, spices and seasonings, and various tools are close at hand. She organizes field trips to the supermarket and farmers’ market, and in a gentle but firm tone of voice suggests that instead of filling a shopping cart with chips and candy, clients should narrow their choices to one or two guilty pleasures.

“You are not a science experiment,” Diengott says. “There are no good foods and bad foods, only ‘always foods’ and ‘sometimes foods,’ with just one exception: foods made entirely of chemicals.”

The idea for Dinner School began early. When Diengott was old enough to stay at home for a couple of hours without adult supervision, she experimented in her family’s Dover, N.H., kitchen. By her middle teens, she was envisioning her life’s path: to teach what she loved to peers born long after home economics classes had been phased out.

She was aware that her friends were growing up in families where both parents worked and nobody cooked; or if they did cook, they were in a hurry, took shortcuts, and didn’t have time to show their kids the ropes.

“People didn’t have anyone to learn from, one-on-one,” says the chef, whose first food memory is peeling sticks of butter to make cookies with her grandmother when she was 3.

Gold, 28, is a childhood friend who has struggled with skipping meals, making impulse choices after a long commute and longer workday as a teacher, and feeling guilty afterward.

Sessions with a nutritionist have been helpful. But at some point, Gold realized, talking and reading recipes wasn’t enough: What she also needed was hands-on experience, an expert to teach her how to cook.

Diengott began with the basics.

How to make a shopping list and stick to it. How to negotiate the supermarket aisles, with headphones if necessary, to avoid falling prey to the siren calls of junk food. How to read unit pricing labels, stay on a budget, avoid waste.

“I try not to dial in on health because I’m not a registered dietitian, however a lot of people say they’re losing weight by cooking at home,” says the chef. “It’s seeing what goes into it, and portion control.”

Dinner School isn’t boot camp. Not even close. Instead kindness prevails and instruction — geared to each client’s experiences, both in cooking and life — is delivered with compassion.

Through cooking, Diengott says, she demonstrates how food builds healthy bodies — and stronger families and communities, too. At the same time, she emphasizes dishes made with plenty of vegetables and fruits.

Dinner School isn’t just about dinner, either.

Gold, for example, has learned to prepare breakfast foods, including whole grain muffins, soft boiled eggs, miniature vegetable quiche, and overnight oats. She has also mastered veggie-heavy mac and cheese, flavorings for asparagus and green beans; shrimp scampi, and roasted shrimp with green sauce.

Cooking requires attention, and focus. But today, in a moment of good-humored distraction, a pot boils over, spilling a sticky sauce over the burner. With an athlete’s quick reflexes, the chef grabs the pot, pours water over the burner, and allows the liquid to cook off.

“This is supposed to be fun. We’re not stressing out about things,” she says gently, wiping the bottom of the pot and assuring Gold that they’re heading in the right direction.

Hattie Bernstein can be reached at hbernstein04@icloud.com.