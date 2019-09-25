The Girl Scouts of Eastern Massachusetts and Raytheon will hold a cybersecurity competition in Lowell for girls in grades 6 through 12.

The Girl Scouts Cyber Challenge will teach scouts cryptography, forensics, social engineering, and general skills when working with cybersecurity. The competition will take place on Oct. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at UMass Lowell, 220 Pawtucket St.

The Cyber Challenge and the launch of the Girl Scouts’ first national computer science program is the result of a multiyear commitment from Raytheon, which is partnering with Girl Scouts to help close the gender gap in fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.