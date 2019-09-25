BEVERLY Gloucester artist Amy Kerr was inspired through her own struggle with depression to create “I Am More,” a public art and writing project featuring 16 paintings of individuals accompanied by essays about how they are more than their mental challenges or life situation. The exhibit is on view at North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road, during the run of “Sunset Boulevard” through Sunday, Oct. 6. For more information, call 978-232-7200 or visit nsmt.org.

CHELSEA Registration for the 11th annual ALS & MS Walk for Living begins on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m., at 165 Captains Row. The 2-mile walk takes place at 10 a.m. to raise funds for the Leonard Florence Center for Living operated by the nonprofit Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. Radio personality Matt Siegel will act as emcee. The $20 donation fee to participate includes a T-shirt and post-walk barbecue and family-friendly activities. To start or sponsor a team, or for more information, contact walk director Maura Graham at 617-409-8973 or mgraham@chelseajewish.org, or visit walkforliving.org.