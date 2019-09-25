BEVERLY Gloucester artist Amy Kerr was inspired through her own struggle with depression to create “I Am More,” a public art and writing project featuring 16 paintings of individuals accompanied by essays about how they are more than their mental challenges or life situation. The exhibit is on view at North Shore Music Theatre, 62 Dunham Road, during the run of “Sunset Boulevard” through Sunday, Oct. 6. For more information, call 978-232-7200 or visit nsmt.org.
CHELSEA Registration for the 11th annual ALS & MS Walk for Living begins on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 9 a.m., at 165 Captains Row. The 2-mile walk takes place at 10 a.m. to raise funds for the Leonard Florence Center for Living operated by the nonprofit Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. Radio personality Matt Siegel will act as emcee. The $20 donation fee to participate includes a T-shirt and post-walk barbecue and family-friendly activities. To start or sponsor a team, or for more information, contact walk director Maura Graham at 617-409-8973 or mgraham@chelseajewish.org, or visit walkforliving.org.
LAWRENCE The Classic Plastic Model Club’s 27th annual Model Car Exhibition takes place Sunday, Oct. 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 652 Andover St. The show, which features multiple display tables with scale vehicles and dioramas, has 28 classes of competition. Admission costs $5, plus a $3 donation per model entry. Ages 17 and under are free. For more information, call 978-369-0839 or visit
classicplastic.org.
SALEM The Haunted Happenings Grand Parade kicks off the city’s Halloween season on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6:30 p.m., beginning at Shetland Properties on Congress Street and finishing at Salem Common. The monthlong celebration also includes costume parties, film nights, ghost stories, harbor tours, haunted houses, live music, magic shows, museums, psychic fairs, reenactments, and walking tours. For the complete schedule and more information, visit
hauntedhappenings.org.
