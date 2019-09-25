Yee emigrated from China in 1951 and worked in restaurants to learn the ropes. He bought a building on a hilly slant along Route 125, which formerly housed Charles Steakhouse. Yee opened China Blossom in 1960.

Now 49, Chu wears a suit and ponytail to greet guests who recognize him as Richard Yee’s eldest son.

WHO’S IN CHARGE Warren Chu was just 10 when he started busing tables at China Blossom, the Chinese restaurant his father opened in North Andover.

China Blossom has evolved over the years, increasing its size and opening a comedy lounge, Lots of Laughs, with shows on Saturday nights. Yee added a buffet, a draw at lunch and dinner.

As Yee steps back (he’s in his 80s) and China Blossom readies to turn 60 next year, Chu is stepping up.

His biggest challenge is keeping the restaurant updated without alienating customers — even if it means returning to tradition. For example, instead of plastic takeout containers, Chu switched back to the classic Chinese takeout boxes. He also plans to bring back older dishes.

“We tend to go back to our roots as humans,” he said.

Chu, who had been living in Arizona, came to visit his father in January with only one bag.

“I haven’t left,” he said. “I’m still here. I’m grateful. It’s a nice feeling to feel there’s a home to come back to.”

THE LOCALE China Blossom has come a long way from its white clapboard façade. A glass entryway leads to a fancy foyer with large vases and austere chairs. On the wall hang pictures of the restaurant’s former self — a time when this reviewer learned how to handle chopsticks here.

There are several TVs in the bar and lounge area, which Chu is slowly making over with tiki touches. A circular entranceway leads to the dining room, a contemporary space with maroon booths, low lighting, and Chinese prints and black-and-white photos by Yee on the walls.

Two teens returned to their table carrying silver dishes of ice cream and wearing smirks that indicated they had just gotten away with the all-you-can-eat buffet.

As we settled into a spacious booth, a server approached us and, as if reading my criminal mind, said there is no sharing the buffet. “If you do, we charge the other person for whatever they’re having.” Fair enough.

ON THE MENU China Blossom’s menu covers the gambit. Wei, the head chef, has been here for 20-plus years and is from China, according to Chu. “Everything is handmade here,” he said.

I opted for the buffet ($23), wondering how I would get through the dishes galore, while my friend went for the shrimp with garlic black bean sauce ($18). We toasted with Tsing Tao beers ($4.75).

A garlicky black bean sauce coated briny shrimp topped with crispy taro root sticks that added a nice crunchy texture — a nod to something new.

“It’s a workout,” said my friend, as I returned with my third plate. Out of all the dishes, the all-memorable egg roll — bits of seasoned pork and cabbage — fresh and flaky snow-crab legs, sushi (namely the fried sweet potato), General Jor’s chicken, ribs, and chicken wings were my favorites. But the succulent prime rib, at a carving station as part of the buffet, was worth the price of admission alone.

On my final trip I brought back two scoops of mint chip ice cream and allowed my friend a few bites with her fork. Our server tossed us a smile. I cracked my fortune cookie: “A smile is a curve that can get a lot of things straight.” So does China Blossom after all these years.

China Blossom is open Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 9:30 p.m.

China Blossom, 946 Osgood St., North Andover, 978-682-2242, chinablossom.com.