At 1:07 a.m. Sept. 15, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from someone at an apartment complex who saw the words “Help” written in a window of one of the buildings. The responding officer did find what appeared to be a blood-splattered sign, complete with handprints and the words “help me” written in red in one of the apartment windows, but it wasn’t a desperate call for help. Police tweeted that it was just a Halloween decoration.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

AT LEAST HE WASN’T THE BEST MAN

When a New York man went to the Warren Conference Center and Inn in Ashland on Sept. 14 to celebrate his friend’s wedding, he apparently didn’t leave empty-handed. Police say the 32-year-old helped himself at the gift table and allegedly stole nearly $5,000 in cash and checks that guests brought as wedding presents for the newlyweds. After noticing that some envelopes on the gift table had been ripped open, the parents of the bride and groom reported the theft to police. More envelopes were found under the table and around the reception hall, according to police. The parents of the groom suspected a friend of their son was the culprit, and several guests saw him hanging out by the gift table. Police went to a hotel in Framingham and questioned the suspect, who initially told police he could hardly remember the wedding reception and didn’t know who took the gifts. But when he was reminded that a wedding photographer had been taking pictures at the reception, the suspect allegedly told police the money was in his pocket. Police reported finding nearly $4,900 in cash and checks in his pants pocket, and placed him under arrest on a charge of larceny over $1,200. “Good, old fashioned police work resulted in the thief being apprehended,” said Ashland Police Chief Vincent Alfano in an e-mail, “and the stolen gift money returned to the new bride and groom.”

CREEPY CRAWLER

At 8:54 p.m. Sept. 5, Winthrop police received a report of dogs barking and a woman screaming inside a house on Cottage Avenue. Police arrived at the scene and figured out where the noise was coming from, then spoke to a man who explained the reason for the ruckus. The police log entry stated that his “wife saw a mouse in the house.”

THE AGONY OF DEFEAT

At 8:59 p.m. Sept. 5, Winthrop police received a report that a tow company was trying to repossess a car on Main Street, but the owner of the vehicle was “laying in the street” and “hanging onto the vehicle,” according to the log entry. The individual finally allowed the car to be towed, and also claimed that he’d injured his right foot during the ordeal. He was asked if he needed medical attention from EMS, which he declined.

RABBIT RESCUE

At 4:43 p.m. Sept. 13, Wilmington police received a call from someone who noticed “a bunny stuck in a soccer net” on Columbia Street. According to the police log entry, the responding officer reported that the bunny had been freed from the net and “hopped away.”

