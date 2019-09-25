As we mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of enslaved humans in the English Colonies of North America, we are reminded that the institution of slavery was with us from the start. Not only in Jamestown, Va., where “20 and odd” captive Africans arrived on Aug. 20, 1619, but also throughout the Colonies. That includes Massachusetts — in Boston, where the first African slaves arrived in 1638, and in the suburbs.

In our towns, these men, women, and children were enslaved. In Medford, Prince. In Malden, Peter. In Stoneham, Dinah. In Reading, Cuff. In Winchester, Darby Vassell. In Woburn, Violet. In Wilmington, Amos Potamia. In Andover, Stacy. In Concord, Brister.

Those named above were but a few of hundreds. In 1737, a sugar planter from Antigua named Isaac Royall settled in Medford, bringing with him 27 slaves. In 1738, Captain Jonathan Green of Stoneham wrote in his diary, “Bought our Negro.” In his will, Francis Wyman of Woburn left “a Negro girl named Jebyna” to his wife.

But what does this mean to us today? How does the year 1619 and the knowledge of slavery in our own backyards play out in our consciousness as 21st-century Americans? Does it change how we think about ourselves and about our towns? Does it change how we act? What do we say to our children?

On June 9 of this year in the Salem Street Burying Ground in Medford, two third-graders called out the names of 50 enslaved people believed buried there in unmarked graves. They were a girl and a boy, one black, one white, backed up by two high school students, teachers, and town leaders. After songs, poetry, and speeches, they unveiled a memorial.

As in Medford, towns throughout the area are rediscovering slavery in their history. In Stoneham, three high-school students researched slavery in their town. In Reading, two high school teachers, working with their students, wrote articles telling the stories of five enslaved persons.

In Woburn there is no memorial to enslaved people, but if you look closely at the monument to those who fought in the Revolutionary War, you will find the names of 14 slaves.

Increasingly, local historical societies, libraries, and bookstores are hosting presentations on slavery in their towns. In New England, as in southern states, slave owners were a small minority. But a majority approved of it, enabled it, and profited from it. In 1641, Massachusetts became the first colony to officially sanction slavery. Slave owners included farmers, traders, craftsmen, ministers, and doctors.

As we become more aware of slavery in our local history, we also come to know about the courageous men and women who struggled to gain their freedom. In Woburn, an enslaved tanner named Amos Fortune at age 60 purchased his own freedom, then his wife’s, then moved to New Hampshire.

In Stoneham, a 38-year-old slave named Sharper joined the Continental Army and fought in the Revolutionary War. Earning his freedom, he then bought land in Reading, which he farmed. A gravestone in Laurel Hill Cemetery in town recalls his life. “Kidnapped in Africa when about 16 years of age and enslaved. He was a soldier in our army of the Revolution for which he received his freedom and a pension.”

After the Revolutionary War, in 1781, an enslaved woman called Mum Bett, became the first in Massachusetts to successfully sue in the courts for her freedom. Two years later, after she changed her name to Elizabeth Freeman, her suit was upheld by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court. This ruling led to the gradual end of slavery in our state.

She said: “Any time while I was a slave, if one minute’s freedom had been offered to me, and I had been told I must die at the end of that minute, I would have taken it — just to stand one minute on God’s earth a free woman — I would.”

Many teachers across the country are struggling with how best to teach about slavery. A study by Teaching Tolerance reveals that 58 percent of elementary teachers are unhappy with how slavery is presented in their textbooks. Do we need new textbooks?

Four hundred years after kidnapped Africans were delivered to our shore, we need to include the hard lessons of our past. Perhaps the best way is to bring it home, to involve our young people, and each other, in learning the untold stories of our own towns.

Ben Jacques, a resident of Stoneham, is the author of “In Graves Unmarked: Slavery & Abolition in Stoneham, Massachusetts.” He can be reached at hbjacques@gmail.com.