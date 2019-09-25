PLYMOUTH Manomet Inc., formerly the Manomet Bird Observatory, invites visitors to look behind the scenes at the 40-acre campus, its 50-year history, and the organization’s work to make the world a more sustainable place. Activities include bird banding demonstrations, guided tours of the 100-year-old garden and campus, “Talk to a Manomet Scientist” presentations, and activities for children. The event will take place at 125 Manomet Point Road on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s free. Registration is not required, but is strongly encouraged. For a complete schedule of activities and to register, visit manomet.org/event/2nd-annual-open-house.
MARSHFIELD “Explore Marshfield,” a family-friendly weekend, features free events and activities at various venues around town, including Marshfield Farmers Market, Ventress Memorial Library and the town’s historic houses — the Marcia Thomas House, the Daniel Webster Estate, and the Historic Winslow House. Kick-off events will take place at the farmers market at Marshfield Fairgrounds, 140 Main St., on Friday, Oct. 4,
from 1 to 5 p.m. A roots music concert by “Homegrown String Band and a “National Diversity Day” program will take place at the town library on Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at 2 p.m. And the town’s historic houses will open their doors on Sunday, Oct. 6. For more information, visit the second annual “Explore Marshfield” page on Facebook.
CANTON The Museum of American Bird Art hosts a new exhibition by the late photographer Tony King (1934-2017) titled “The Peace of Wild Things: Herons and Egrets.” King was an author, philanthropist, and conservationist, and his photographs reveal his devotion to his subjects and the habitats that sustain them. Located at 963 Washington St., the museum is set on a 121-acre wildlife sanctuary with walking trails. The exhibition will be up through Jan. 19, 2020.
For more information, visit
massaudubon.org/maba.
BRAINTREE Zoë Lewis fuses musical styles on a variety of instruments from the piano to the inherently humorous spoons. Lewis and opener Barbara Phaneuf will perform at the Braintree Folk Presents coffeehouse concert at historic All Souls Church, 196 Elm St., on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4312960 .
ROBERT KNOX
