PLYMOUTH Manomet Inc., formerly the Manomet Bird Observatory, invites visitors to look behind the scenes at the 40-acre campus, its 50-year history, and the organization’s work to make the world a more sustainable place. Activities include bird banding demonstrations, guided tours of the 100-year-old garden and campus, “Talk to a Manomet Scientist” presentations, and activities for children. The event will take place at 125 Manomet Point Road on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s free. Registration is not required, but is strongly encouraged. For a complete schedule of activities and to register, visit manomet.org/event/2nd-annual-open-house.

MARSHFIELD “Explore Marshfield,” a family-friendly weekend, features free events and activities at various venues around town, including Marshfield Farmers Market, Ventress Memorial Library and the town’s historic houses — the Marcia Thomas House, the Daniel Webster Estate, and the Historic Winslow House. Kick-off events will take place at the farmers market at Marshfield Fairgrounds, 140 Main St., on Friday, Oct. 4,



from 1 to 5 p.m. A roots music concert by “Homegrown String Band and a “National Diversity Day” program will take place at the town library on Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at 2 p.m. And the town’s historic houses will open their doors on Sunday, Oct. 6. For more information, visit the second annual “Explore Marshfield” page on Facebook.