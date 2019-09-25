CONCORD Saltbox Farm holds a harvest festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet the farmers and chefs, play lawn games, listen to music, participate in demos, and enjoy food and drink made with ingredients grown just a few yards away. A portion of each ticket will support the Food Project. Ticket price is $75 for adults, $25 for children 8 to 11, free for kids under 8, and includes unlimited food and nonalcoholic beverages. Additional tickets for the beer garden are $25 for five drinks. The farm is located at 40 Westford Road. For tickets or more information, go to www.saltboxkitchen.com.
NATICK Enjoy a range of short films by student filmmakers at an inaugural event to launch a future Natick Film Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Natick High School, 15 West St. Topics covered in the films include the refugee crisis, the consumption of social media, and Massachusetts’ first dragon boat team for cancer survivors.
WATERTOWN Room 83 Spring presents “Dot Conference,” a show featuring 28 artists using different dot forms and exploring the ways in which mark making, specifically the dot, reflects artists’ larger practices. The show runs through Oct. 26, with a round-table discussion with the show’s curator and some of its artists on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. The gallery is located at 83 Spring St. For hours and more information, go to www.room83spring.com.
ARLINGTON The Old Schwamb Mill at 17 Mill Lane celebrates Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy bratwurst, pretzels, and traditional German pastries with live music from the Grüveminers Brass Band and western swing by the Beantown Buckeroos, as well as artisan craft beer from Somerville’s Aeronaut Brewery for those 21 and over. Children’s activities include a scavenger hunt, crafts, and a bean-bag toss. Take a self-guided tour of the mill building and learn how the hand-turned wooden oval frames are still manufactured today using the same equipment that has been in use since the mid-1800s. Tickets are $5 per person or $15 per family. For more information, call 781-643-0554 or go to www.oldschwambmill.org.
Nancy Shohet West
Send items at least two weeks in advance to nancyswest@gmail.com.