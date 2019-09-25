CONCORD Saltbox Farm holds a harvest festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet the farmers and chefs, play lawn games, listen to music, participate in demos, and enjoy food and drink made with ingredients grown just a few yards away. A portion of each ticket will support the Food Project. Ticket price is $75 for adults, $25 for children 8 to 11, free for kids under 8, and includes unlimited food and nonalcoholic beverages. Additional tickets for the beer garden are $25 for five drinks. The farm is located at 40 Westford Road. For tickets or more information, go to www.saltboxkitchen.com.

NATICK Enjoy a range of short films by student filmmakers at an inaugural event to launch a future Natick Film Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Natick High School, 15 West St. Topics covered in the films include the refugee crisis, the consumption of social media, and Massachusetts’ first dragon boat team for cancer survivors.