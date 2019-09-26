“You know, win or lose you are going to go to battle in the GBL,” said Scarpelli, who played in those soccer battles with Medford from 1983 to 1987, and has coached at Medford and Somerville for the past 30 years.

And not just when his Somerville High boys’ soccer team faces Medford, where his son, John, is the starting goalie. Scarpelli feels the same kinship when his team also takes the field against Malden, Everett, and Revere as part of the reunited Greater Boston League.

George Scarpelli feels like he has his family back on the soccer field this fall.

“There is a sense of pride there. I know my son loves me — and we’re going to share a hug at the end of the day — but when he’s out there playing for Medford he wants to beat Somerville.”

It is a connection Scarpelli said he never developed in the two years that Somerville, Everett, Malden, and Medford joined former GBL school Revere in an ill-fated alliance with the Northeastern Conference.

Two decades of schools fleeing to more suburban leagues — including Peabody and Revere to the NEC, and Arlington, Cambridge, and Waltham to the Dual County League (Arlington now plays in the Middlesex League) — had whittled the GBL to four schools that struggled to schedule non-league games.

But within the first two years of what was supposed to be a four-year merger with the NEC, the former GBL schools sensed they were not exactly being embraced.

“We wanted to know where we stood,” said Bob Maloney, Medford athletic director. “If we were going to be voted out, we wanted to get a head start on building something back up for ourselves.”

In March, the NEC voted to release the teams to reconstitute the GBL. Maloney said the four GBL schools maintained a “gentleman’s agreement” that they would always stick together. They then quickly found out they had a fifth wheel that wanted back on the bus when Revere informed the NEC that it intended to rejoin its former league.

“They had come up with a list of things that they had problems with when it came to the GBL schools,” said Revere athletic director Frank Shea, whose football team will remain in the NEC through next year per the exit agreement.

“Looking at that list, I realized it could pertain to my high school, too,” She said. “So I did my research and thought that the GBL — with its school populations and demographics — was a better fit for Revere High School, and got the ball rolling on my end.”

The goal now is to work together on initiatives to build on the historical strengths of the GBL and learn from lessons past when rivals left for perceived greener pastures. When Arlington and Waltham jumped to the DCL in 2008, school officials cited the GBL’s lack of sub-varsity teams in developing sports — especially on the girls’ side — as a reason for departing.

Mayors, superintendents, principals, and athletic directors from the five cities launched a joint venture this summer to start middle school sports to build feeder programs in each community, while the schools are working together on a GBL website that will highlight the achievements among all the member schools.

“Time is not wasted on what others may or may not think about our communities,” Malden athletic director Charlie Conefrey said. “The Greater Boston League is a league where diversity is celebrated and the dignity of all is respected.”

Maloney said that will include embracing some of the sports — like soccer and basketball — where the league traditionally boasted state title contenders, and helping each other build non-traditional sports — such as lacrosse — where some of the schools may be further ahead than others.

“We want to do what’s best for all five schools,” Maloney said. “If Somerville is having a problem launching their youth lacrosse program, well, we are lucky enough to have great facilities lined up for lacrosse, so we are going to leave the door open for them to come over to Medford and play.”

Maloney added that the door also is open for other schools that may want to come along for the ride. Conefrey said Chelsea, which is leaving the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, will be joining the GBL in 2021, with hopes for more schools down the road.

“We are in it for the long run,” Conefrey said, “so if it takes several years to garner the interest of other local communities we are willing to wait.”

Shea said his message to his coaches was that the GBL was not going to recreate overnight everything that people remember fondly about the league from before Revere left 14 years ago. While playing schools mostly within 15 minutes of the city is an immediate benefit, he said much of the vision is long term.

“The important thing now is that you have five schools that are all tugging on the rope together to get us to where we want to go,” Shea said.

Scarpelli said he views it as the schools returning from a direction they should never have gone.

“This is a wrong being righted,” he said. “There [was] always a partnership in the GBL. We looked out for each other. It was common to see coaches from different schools writing college letters of recommendation for other teams’ players. There is a deep history there and it feels right bringing it back.”

Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.