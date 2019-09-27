Lexington resident; treasurer of the Massachusetts Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival

Why should I, a white person whose grandparents were Jewish immigrants in the 19th century, demand reparations to African-Americans for the crimes of slavery?

The reason is the simple words in the preamble to our Constitution: “to form a more perfect union.” Slavery was theft of life and liberty. It is our American legacy as much as the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Even Faneuil Hall, the “Cradle of Liberty,” was built partly with profits from slavery.

We must face our history.

I am proud Massachusetts led the abolitionist movement that helped bring about the Civil War. We fought a moral fight.

But we did not win.

Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, said, “The greater evil of American slavery wasn’t involuntary servitude and forced labor; it was this idea that black people aren’t as good as white people, that they’re not fully human….The North won the Civil War, but the South won the narrative war. They weren’t required to repudiate and acknowledge the wrongfulness of bigotry and slavery.”

The legacy of slavery did not end with the Civil War. A direct line flows from the nation’s failure to protect freedmen from violence to the roughtly 90-year Jim Crow reign of terror, to discrimination in land, housing, loans, and education, to our present era of mass incarceration.

The persistence of poverty in urban black communities results from government treatment of blacks as less deserving than whites.

The Boston Globe in 2017 found that the median net worth of a black family in Boston was $8, compared to $247,500 for a white family.

In New York City’s school system (70 percent black and Hispanic), only 7 black students gained admission this year to Stuyvesant High School — its most prestigious exam school — out of 895 slots.

Reparations are one way we can atone for enslavement. As author Ta-Nihisi Coates says, first document the actual crime. Give us an official accounting of what happened. I support H.R 40, the Congressional bill to establish a commission to study reparations. Then we can pay our debt.

Americans who love their country are strong enough to face our history to form a more perfect union.

Tom Mountain Sande Young

NO

Tom Mountain

Newton resident, member of the Republican State Committee

In the 1930s President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Work Progress Administration sent writers with tape recorders to interview surviving former slaves in the South.

The stories they told were heart wrenching, but what was most astonishing to me when I listened to tapes of those interviews was that these geriatric former slaves expressed no bitterness to the WPA officials — and the government they represented — for the slavery of their youth.

This was the generation that had every right to be bitter. And despite their subsequent lifelong rural poverty after slavery, many of those I listened to instead expressed gratitude for their liberation from bondage and the freedom that ensued for the rest of their lives.

This was also likely the last decade that any government reparations could have been allocated to a fairly large number of surviving slaves, but no one offered it, nor did any of the elderly former slaves, at least those I heard in the taped interviews, ever ask for it.

In the decades following General Sherman’s “Forty acres and a mule” proposal for liberated slaves, quickly scrapped by President Andrew Johnson, reparations by all accounts became a non-issue through the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Today the call from some quarters for reparations is about three generations too late, since the era that the last former slaves who could have — and frankly should have — received some form of monetary reparations closed around the midpoint of the 20th century. After that, there were simply no former slaves left to compensate.

Yet, in reality, the debt that America paid for its long legacy of slavery occurred over 150 years ago.

In the Civil War approximately 750,000 American soldiers died, which amounts to about one soldier killed for every five slaves liberated. Such was the sacrifice in the war to end slavery.

In the movie, “Gettysburg,” Colonel Joshua Chamberlain is depicted telling his men before that calamitous battle, “We are an Army out to set other men free.” They ultimately succeeded, but at an unspeakable cost in American blood. The consequence, as President Lincoln gravely concluded in his second inaugural address, for our nation’s long, harsh legacy of slavery.

