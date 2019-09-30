The West Suburban YMCA will host its annual gala on Nov. 9 at the Y to raise money for its annual fund.

The nonprofit hopes to raise more than $100,000 with its Saturday Night Fever themed night, according to Sara Pollock DeMedeiros, vice president of mission advancement.

The gala will be hosted by Nick Stevens, a comedian best known for his parody of the stereotypical Boston sports fan. Stevens also hosted the Patriots’ send-off to the Superbowl last year. The wedding band East Coast Soul is scheduled to perform.