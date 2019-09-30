The West Suburban YMCA will host its annual gala on Nov. 9 at the Y to raise money for its annual fund.
The nonprofit hopes to raise more than $100,000 with its Saturday Night Fever themed night, according to Sara Pollock DeMedeiros, vice president of mission advancement.
The gala will be hosted by Nick Stevens, a comedian best known for his parody of the stereotypical Boston sports fan. Stevens also hosted the Patriots’ send-off to the Superbowl last year. The wedding band East Coast Soul is scheduled to perform.
The night will also include a catered dinner, auctions, cocktails, and games, Pollock DeMederios said.
Most of the money raised for the annual fund will go toward financial aid that finances memberships, camp fees, program participation, and out-of-school time tuition. Other YMCA programs will also be partially supported by this fundraiser.
“The gala is an event where we can bring the community together to celebrate,” Pollock DeMederios said. “It’s about celebrating and also giving back at the same time.”
Tickets are available for $150 at www.wsymca.org/support-the-y/annual-gala. The West Suburban YMCA is located at 276 Church St.
