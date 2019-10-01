Ayer is offering area residents a chance to contribute to a healthy environment and assist those in need at a special recycling event that is being held in neighboring Shirley on Oct. 26.

Organized by the Ayer Recycling Committee, the annual Recycle Your Reusables is a regional drop-off day for hard-to-recycle items. The event, open to all, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Bemis Associates, 1 Bemis Way, in Shirley.

More than 275 types of items will be accepted. They include a large variety of gently used household goods ranging from furniture to kitchenware; any textiles that are clean and dry; styrofoam; electronics; mattresses; and books. Certain items require a disposal fee.