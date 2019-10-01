Ayer is offering area residents a chance to contribute to a healthy environment and assist those in need at a special recycling event that is being held in neighboring Shirley on Oct. 26.
Organized by the Ayer Recycling Committee, the annual Recycle Your Reusables is a regional drop-off day for hard-to-recycle items. The event, open to all, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Bemis Associates, 1 Bemis Way, in Shirley.
More than 275 types of items will be accepted. They include a large variety of gently used household goods ranging from furniture to kitchenware; any textiles that are clean and dry; styrofoam; electronics; mattresses; and books. Certain items require a disposal fee.
Advertisement
Now in its 11th year, to date the drop-off day has resulted in the diversion of more than 100 tons of recyclables from landfills, according to the Ayer Recycling Committee. Tons of household items have been donated to local social service agencies to be distributed to their clients in need. Attendees have also donated more than $8,000 in cash and 1.5 tons of food, which has been provided to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry in Devens.
“We are looking forward to a great turnout this year,” said Laurie Sabol, chair of the recycling committee. “This is a great way for people to do the right thing regarding recyclables and reusables.”
The recycling committee is seeking volunteers for the event. To volunteer or for more information, go to recycleyourreusables.wordpress.com, or contact Sabol at ayerrecycles@gmail.com or 978-496-5839.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.