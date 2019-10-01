Local children will have more opportunities to play and learn at the Beverly Public Library.
The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners is providing the library with $10,000 in federal funds to cover the costs of launching a new Play Program that began in September.
Through the initiative, the library is providing expanded resources for young children in order to stimulate creative play, facilitate social interaction, and encourage a lifelong interest in reading, discovery, and learning.
“We look forward to refreshing the children’s room and adding resources to encourage playful curiosity, facilitate social interaction, and enable quiet ‘together time.’ Look for new ‘themed’ play areas and celebrations throughout the year,” Anna Langstaff, the city’s public library director, said in a statement.
The state award will pay for the initial costs of the program, while the library intends to tap its own funds to sustain it.
