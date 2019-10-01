The Woburn-based Dolben Company is constructing 200 rental units — 30 of them affordable — while Sam Park & Co., based in Mansfield, is developing about 20,000 square feet of retail and office space.

The Y is constructing a new 65,000-square-foot facility on the site of the former Fuller School to replace its existing building on Middle Street. The construction of the new Y is part of an overall $70 million mixed-use redevelopment that the Y is undertaking with several partners on the 10.6-acre former school site.

The Cape Ann YMCA recently joined with local officials to celebrate the start of construction of its $30.6 million building project in Gloucester.

The future YMCA facility, scheduled to open at the end of 2020, will serve as the home base for all the services the Y provides to Cape Ann residents.

Chris Lovasco, president and CEO of the YMCA of the North Shore, said the current building, which opened in the mid-1970s, no longer meets the needs of the Y because it provides only limited parking and its location is not easily accessible to all residents in the region.

The new location will address those needs and has been designed to allow for maximum use of space and to be more accessible and user-friendly. The Cape Ann YMCA is a branch of the YMCA of the North Shore. Beverly-based Windover Construction is undertaking the construction.

A real estate entity created by the development partners purchased the site from the city in February for $7.4 million.

