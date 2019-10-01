In a statement posted on the town website, selectmen said that J & J Arms had met the two outstanding requirements it needed to open. Police Chief Michael D’entremont issued a license to sell firearms on Sept. 18 after determining the business had a satisfactory safety plan, and the town Building Department issued a building permit on Sept. 20.

J & J Arms has town permission to open a gun and ammunition shop in East Dedham, despite opposition from neighbors who say it’s an inappropriate location so close to a residential area with a nearby park and within .2 miles of three public schools.

“Both permitting procedures leave little discretion to the granting authority provided that statutory qualification are met,” selectmen said.

“Now that the licenses have been granted, and assuming that the applicant meets all other code requirements, the business will have a legal right to open. Be advised that the Town is continuing to talk with the applicant and exploring options to resolve this issue in a manner satisfactory to the entire community,” the selectmen wrote.

Selectmen have asked the Planning Board to propose zoning changes that would limit the location of future gun shops in town. Selectmen also asked the local Board of Health to study the potential impact of gun shops on public health.

In a statement posted Sept. 23 on the town website, the Board of Health said it was not aware of any other community that had used health rules to regulate firearms businesses with health, but was researching the issue.

“This is a complicated and cutting edge issue, particularly when balanced against other rights,” the Board of Health said, adding that it would hold a listening session later in the fall “to consider these matters from a public health perspective.”

“It’s very frustrating,” said Sarah Galante, a Dedham resident who opposes the gun shop opening. “I feel like town officials have not been able to do much to stop this from happening even though people in the community are clearly against it.”

On its website — which features a picture of a gun muzzle, bullets, and a target — J & J Arms announced it would hold a “GRAND OPENING SOON.” The shop’s owner, local resident Josh Cruz, could not be reached for an exact date.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.