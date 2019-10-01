“We could not have been more thrilled with the opening of the field,” Superintendent Michael Devine said of the Sept. 27 event. “We were also thrilled that the first touchdown scored [was] by one of our own, senior Noah Lanner, and our team won the game that night.

The captains of the Hull High School Pirates football team ran through the red ribbon across the school’s brand new $2.16 million turf field — followed by hundreds of other Hull students and alumni — and their team proceeded to beat the Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School Hawks, 12-7, at the field’s inaugural game.

Advertisement

“The track and field complex is absolutely beautiful,” he added. “I dare say that you will not find a more beautiful location to play football, lacrosse, soccer, baseball, and softball than Finlayson Field at Hull High School.”

Devine said some work remained, but that high school and youth sports teams can use the field for games and practices.

Construction started in June 2019 and includes a shockpad under the turf that helps reduce the risk of concussions, Devine said. The project also includes new LED lights.

Town Meeting approved using town funds to pay for the project in May, three years after a plan to override Proposition 2½ to fund the work failed. School and town officials had argued that the existing high school natural grass field was a mess and replacing it with synthetic turf was more cost effective than repairing it.

Opponents had questioned the environmental safety of the synthetic materials — especially so close to the water at the tip of the Hull peninsula — and had argued, unsuccessfully, that the town should spend its limited money on more pressing needs.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.