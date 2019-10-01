Contractors have begun a major upgrade to the North Bridge Visitor Center in Minuteman National Historical Park. Also known as the Buttrick Mansion, the building overlooks the historic North Bridge in the Concord section of the park.
The $1.2 million project, primarily focused on preservation of the building’s exterior, got underway Sept. 23 and is expected to be completed in April 2020, according to the National Park Service. The center will be closed to the public starting Nov. 1 for the duration of the project.
The house was built for Stedman Buttrick in 1911 on grounds the Buttrick family had owned since the 17th century. In 1963, the house and property were sold to the National Park Service.
Today, the building serves as both the North Bridge Visitor Center and the park headquarters. Several artifacts are on display at the center, including a recently donated powder horn carried by Willard Buttrick when he was at the skirmish between Colonists and British forces at the North Bridge on April 19, 1775.
The project, which is being undertaken by Homer Contracting Inc. of Arlington, will include repairs to the roofing system, masonry, doors, windows, trim, and portico. A new accessible ramp also will be installed.
Interior work will include repair of water-damaged ceilings, restroom rehabilitation, plumbing and electrical upgrades, and installation of a new air conditioning unit.
“This preservation project is incredibly important as we prepare park facilities for the upcoming 250th anniversary of the events of 1775,” Park Superintendent BJ Dunn said in a statement. “The North Bridge Visitor Center and [adjacent] Buttrick Gardens are an educational gateway and vista for visitors to the North Bridge.”
