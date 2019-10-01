Contractors have begun a major upgrade to the North Bridge Visitor Center in Minuteman National Historical Park. Also known as the Buttrick Mansion, the building overlooks the historic North Bridge in the Concord section of the park.

The $1.2 million project, primarily focused on preservation of the building’s exterior, got underway Sept. 23 and is expected to be completed in April 2020, according to the National Park Service. The center will be closed to the public starting Nov. 1 for the duration of the project.

The house was built for Stedman Buttrick in 1911 on grounds the Buttrick family had owned since the 17th century. In 1963, the house and property were sold to the National Park Service.