The Scituate Dog Park has officially opened on an acre of town-owned land off the Driftway.
Dogs and humans gathered on a sunny Sept. 28 to cut the ribbon to the park, where dogs can play off their leashes while their owners watch and chat.
Selectwoman Karen Canfield praised the volunteers who began working on creating the park more than three years ago. She noted that there are more than 11,000 dog licenses in the town of 18,000 people.
Scituate is “clearly a community that loves and values its dogs. And this is such an asset,” she said, pointing to the park.
Lisa Huffman, president of Friends of Scituate Dog Park, said the idea started with a Facebook post wondering why the town didn’t have a fenced place where dogs could play, and grew from there. The town contributed the land and $48,700 from its Community Preservation fund, the Cambridge-based Stanton Foundation provided a $225,000 grant, and local individuals and businesses came up with the rest of the money needed for the project.
The group is still raising money to add a half-acre park exclusively for small dogs.
The park is located at 167 Driftway, near the town’s Conservation Park and the Scituate Country Club.
