The Scituate Dog Park has officially opened on an acre of town-owned land off the Driftway.

Dogs and humans gathered on a sunny Sept. 28 to cut the ribbon to the park, where dogs can play off their leashes while their owners watch and chat.

Selectwoman Karen Canfield praised the volunteers who began working on creating the park more than three years ago. She noted that there are more than 11,000 dog licenses in the town of 18,000 people.