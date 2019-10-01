State officials recently announced a $21.5 million contract has been signed to replace the highway bridge that carries north and southbound traffic on Route 128 over the Waters River in Danvers.

D.W. White Construction of Acushnet will begin the project in early 2020 and it will take approximately five years, according to the state Department of Transportation. The bridge will be replaced in thirds, with six total stages of construction. The project also includes the addition of a sound barrier.

“MassDOT has worked closely with the local community and key stakeholders throughout the planning and design process, and we are pleased to be awarding this contract and moving forward with construction operations,” state Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement. “This project will provide numerous benefits including replacing a structurally-deficient bridge, improving sidewalks, and adding barriers to mitigate traffic noise for local residents.”