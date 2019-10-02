A senior defender on the 5-4-1 Lafayette women’s soccer team, the Dover-Sherborn grad scored the winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Lehigh on Saturday. An Economics major, she was named the Patriot League’s Defensive Player of the Week. She has participated in all 980 minutes this season.

Alessia Cahoon

Dedham

The Ursuline Academy grad was named Commonwealth Coast Conference’s Women’s Tennis Player of the Week as a freshman at Roger Williams. Playing in the No. 1 singles and doubles spots, she went 6-0 in matches against Endicott, Clark, and Curry for a 10-0 Hawks squad.

Sebastian Pina

Advertisement

Somerville

The Somerville High grad earned Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Rookie of the Week honors. A freshman at Fitchburg State, the 5-foot-8-inch forward tallied a goal and two assists to lead the Falcons (4-3-1) to wins over UMass Dartmouth and Massachusetts College Of Liberal Arts.