He brings that commitment, passion, and yes, hunger to Hungry Coyote. “I purely love it,” he said. “People say, ‘You must work 100 hours.’ I respond, ‘I don’t work any hours. I live and breathe tacos. I have chile de árbol salsa in my blood.’”

In his home country, taquerias and restaurants tend to be family businesses where the children help out all day. “We were all little prep cooks making sure everything was right, and then, at 5 p.m., the show begins,” he said.

IN THE KITCHEN Francisco Mendez, head chef at Hungry Coyote, said he was born into a long lineage of taqueros. “My parents on both sides are taco makers in Mexico. I have memories of when I was 5 or 6 years old helping them out making salsas,” he said.

THE LOCALE Hungry Coyote opened in August on Highland Avenue in Needham, a location Mendez said he and his partners had been eyeing for some time. “It’s a great opportunity near the high school,” he said, adding that the restaurant is already becoming a hangout for students to stop by, order a couple of tacos, and do their homework while eating in (takeout is a quick option, too). Overall, he said, the community reception “has been hugs and kisses.”

The 2,500-square-foot space is larger than it appears from the street. About half the restaurant is dedicated to the kitchen and a bar, with dine-in seating on the other side. Upon entry, on the way to the counter where orders are placed, visitors are greeted by a large painting on the floor depicting a hungry coyote, which is the literal translation of Nezahualcoyotl, a 15th-century philosopher, poet, and ruler in the Aztec Empire whose embrace of community and culture the restaurant looks to honor, celebrate, and emulate.

ON THE MENU Owing to Mendez’s background, tacos make up the heart of Hungry Coyote’s menu. Priced at $3 to $3.50 apiece and filled with chicken, carnitas, beef, al pastor, and other meats, they can be ordered “traditional,” smattered with cilantro, onions, lime, and hot sauce, or overflowing with rice, beans, lettuce, salsa, and cheese (for an extra 50 cents). We tried out the ground beef and the pineapple-tinged al pastor pork versions, which are both flavorful and filling.

Hungry Coyote doesn’t always play it safe, either — for instance, diners can order cow-head (cabeza) and cow-tongue (lengua) fillings. “We want to be an authentic Mexican restaurant,” Mendez said. “People here in Needham are eager to try new things and are loving it.”

Burritos ($8 regular, $7 pequeño) are the restaurant’s best seller. We tried a chicken burrito, a massive offering perked up quite nicely by complimentary (and complementary) red and green salsas. There are a number of vehicles for enjoying Hungry Coyote’s eats, including bowls, salads, quesadillas, and tortas. For those with larger appetites, fajitas ($18 to $22) and plates of enchiladas, tamales, and chiles rellenos ($18 to $20) are options as well.

Beer, wine by the glass, and a lineup of tequilas and mezcals round out the menu. Cocktails include a margarita ($10, $6 mini), as well as the namesake Thirsty Coyote ($12, $7.25 mini), combining fresh lime juice, hibiscus tequila, agave nectar, and bitters.

Consider sticking around for dessert, particularly the banana chimichanga ($9) drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauce. In fact, you may find yourself wanting to stick around regardless of what you’re ordering.

“Hungry Coyote is here to provide not only Mexican food but a Mexican ambiance,” Mendez said. “If you want to have traditional food and drinks in a restaurant like in the streets of Mexico, Hungry Coyote is the place.”

Hungry Coyote, 1185 Highland Ave., Needham, 781-292-1004, hungry-coyote.com.

Rachel Lebeaux can be reached at rachel_lebeaux@yahoo.com.