At 12:45 p.m. Sept. 26, Marblehead police received a 911 call from a resident who reported that someone sprayed his house and door with a “skunk smell.” According to the police log entry, the caller said the odor was “overwhelming.” Police responded and determined who the culprit was, and reported back that a “skunk actually sprayed the residence.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Advertisement

14-YEAR-OLD TAKES JOY RIDE

A 14-year-old Ipswich boy led police on not one, but two chases on the night of Sept. 19. According to a press release from the Ipswich Police Department, the first pursuit started after a sergeant tried pulling over a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on High Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. because its registration had expired. But the driver refused to stop. The sergeant pursued the vehicle, which was traveling toward Rowley, but eventually gave up the chase for safety’s sake. A short time later, the sergeant saw the same vehicle again traveling southbound on Route 1. He again attempted to stop the vehicle, and the driver fled a second time. The driver finally came to a stop near a welding business on Route 1 in Topsfield after he drove over stop sticks that had been deployed on the roadway by police. The teen then fled on foot but was quickly located by police. Police said a summons was issued to the teenager on charges of using a motor vehicle without authority, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failing to stop for a police officer, speeding, and other offenses.

ANOTHER WILD DRIVER

Advertisement

At 3:24 p.m. Aug. 22, Burlington police got a call from someone who reported that a small black sports car was “driving up and down the street hitting trash cans” on Lantern Lane. According to the log entry, police responded and found a “trail of downed barrels from Lantern Lane through back roads to Francis Wyman Road,” but the vehicle was nowhere to be found.

SURPRISE SOAKING

A grocery store in Acton had to close temporarily after a sprinkler went off unexpectedly right before Labor Day weekend. According to a press release from the Acton Fire Department, it happened at approximately 10 a.m. Aug. 30, and firefighters responded to Donelan’s Supermarket at 248 Great Road and found water coming from one of the sprinklers above an oven in the bakery. There was no fire or damage to the building, but the water from the sprinkler needed to be cleaned up, and wet merchandise had to be removed. The sprinkler system was shut down and contractor was called to make repairs. “Thankfully, the damage was limited primarily to some of the baked goods,” said Acton Fire Chief Robert Hart.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.