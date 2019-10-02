HAVERHILL Haverhill native Diannely Antigua received critical acclaim, including the Pamet River Prize , after her debut book of poetry, “Ugly Music,” was published earlier this year. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 2 to 3:15 p.m., the Dominican American poet and educator will read and discuss her work at her alma mater, Northern Essex Community College, in the Pentucket Bank Lecture Hall within the Spurk Building at 100 Elliott St. The event is free and open to the public.

BEVERLY Syncopated Ladies, the female tap dance band from Los Angeles that has worked with Beyonce, appeared on television and film, and amassed more than 50 million views through viral videos, will entertain local audiences on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m., at the Larcom Theatre, 13 Wallis St. Tickets range from $25 to $49 VIP seats that include a meet-and-greet with the dancers after the show. Visit thelarcom.org/syncopatedladies .

SOMERVILLE HONK! is a free, sociopolitical music spectacle that kicks off with lantern parades and brings together social activist street bands from across the world to share different approaches in instigating positive change in their communities. The 14th annual festival takes place, rain or shine, from Friday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 13, in Somerville’s Davis Square, Cambridge, and Boston. For the schedule and more information, call 617-383-4665 or visit honkfest.org, facebook.com/honkfestival, or twitter.com/honkfest.

TOPSFIELD The Topsfield Fair is hosting its first-ever sensory sensitivity day on Monday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in an effort to create a more inclusive atmosphere for families. Adjustments include no flashing lights, music, or announcements in Kiddie Land, the midway, or by vendors; lowered sound on entertainment stages; and limited announcements with lowered sound throughout the grounds. For tickets and more information about the fair, which runs through Monday, Oct. 14, visit topsfieldfair.org.

