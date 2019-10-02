NORWELL Stephanie Chase performs traditional music, puppets, and sing-a-longs, offering smiles and laughs targeted for children from toddlers to age 7. An accomplished musician, singer, and songwriter, “Mama Steph” has recorded three albums of original music. She performs at First Parish Church of Norwell Parish Hall, 24 River St., on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10:30 a.m. The show is free, but registration is required by calling 781-659-7100 or e-mailling jameslibrary@verizon.net .

EASTON Natural Resources Trust of Easton hosts its annual harvest fair on Sunday, Oct. 6, featuring 65 juried crafters offering handmade items, alpacas from Kave Rock Alpacas, The Toe Jam Puppet Band, a truck and tractor exploration station, pony rides, and pumpkin decorating. The fair takes place at the trust’s Sheep Pasture, off Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5; free for age 5 and under. Visit nrtofeaston.org .

DUXBURY The Duxbury Poetry Circle will celebrate 20 years of monthly poetry meetings at the town library with an open mic night for poetry sharing. No registration is required for participation. Poets are asked to sign in at the Merry Room of the Duxbury Free Library, located at 77 Alden St., on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m., and bring a poem or two to share. Visit duxburyfreelibrary.org.

WALPOLE Suspense writer Hallie Ephron will speak about her latest thriller, “Careful What You Wish For,” at the Walpole Public Library as part of the library friends’ author series. A New York Times bestselling author, Ephron’s books have been nominated for national prizes. Her free presentation will take place at the library, 143 School St., on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. Visit walpolelibraryfriends.org.

ROBERT KNOX

