CONCORD With a newly constructed performance space and a new status as a professional theater, The Umbrella Stage Company kicks off its 2019-2020 season with the classic musical “42nd Street,” running now through Oct. 20 at The Umbrella Main Stage, 40 Stow St. “42nd Street” brims with flashy musical numbers and tap-dancing as it tells the story of aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer landing her first big job in the ensemble of a Broadway show. Tickets are $19 to $49. For a complete schedule of performances and tickets, call 978-371-0820 or visit theumbrellaarts.org.

SHIRLEY Legendary folk group the Kingston Trio, which in its current iteration features Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Don Marovich, performs at Bull Run Restaurant on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m., recreating the group’s original classics including “Tom Dooley,” “MTA,” and “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” Tickets are $50 in advance; $55 at the door and can be purchased by calling 978-425-4311 or at www.bullrunrestaurant.com. The restaurant is located at 215 Great Road.