CONCORD With a newly constructed performance space and a new status as a professional theater, The Umbrella Stage Company kicks off its 2019-2020 season with the classic musical “42nd Street,” running now through Oct. 20 at The Umbrella Main Stage, 40 Stow St. “42nd Street” brims with flashy musical numbers and tap-dancing as it tells the story of aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer landing her first big job in the ensemble of a Broadway show. Tickets are $19 to $49. For a complete schedule of performances and tickets, call 978-371-0820 or visit theumbrellaarts.org.
SHIRLEY Legendary folk group the Kingston Trio, which in its current iteration features Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Don Marovich, performs at Bull Run Restaurant on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m., recreating the group’s original classics including “Tom Dooley,” “MTA,” and “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” Tickets are $50 in advance; $55 at the door and can be purchased by calling 978-425-4311 or at www.bullrunrestaurant.com. The restaurant is located at 215 Great Road.
Advertisement
NEEDHAM FirstLight Home Care of West Suburban Boston, 109 Highland Ave., Suite 301, is hosting a free informational presentation on “Taming Technology for Seniors” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Kevin Martin of Nerds to Go will explore how to stay safe on the Internet while enjoying some of its key components and resources. For more information, call 781-559-0220 or visit www.firstlighthomecare.com/home-healthcare-west-suburban-boston.
LINCOLN “Photosynthesis,” an expansive celebration of photography spanning a range of topics and artists, runs from Oct. 12 through March 29 at deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road. Lectures, workshops, and other special programming are offered throughout the fall and winter in conjunction with the exhibit. For hours, entrance fees, and more information, call 781-259-8355 or visit decordova.org .
Nancy Shohet West
Send items at least two weeks in advance to nancyswest@gmail.com.