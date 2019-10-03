A redshirt senior from Upton, Carreiro carried Nipmuc to the Division 3 title in 2014 and was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year. At BC, the 5-foot-2-inch midfielder has started all but one of her 69 career games (she missed the 2017 season due to injury), totaling nine goals and 18 assists.

Gaby Carreiro captains a Boston College women’s soccer team that got off to an 8-2-1 start, with a pair of one-goal losses to Atlantic Coast Conference foes Florida State and Louisville, both ranked in the Top 20. So the Eagles are certainly in the hunt for an ACC title.

“Gaby was great from the moment I got here, she just got a really good handle on the whole team,” said BC first-year coach Jason Lowe. “She’s one of those kids that everyone feels a connection to. From a soccer perspective she was really adaptable to how I wanted to play and helped our staff really reinforce our messages the team.”

Before a road trip to Raleigh, N.C., for an Oct. 5 matchup against North Carolina State, Carreiro took a few minutes to chat with the Globe.

Q. So far, what has been your career highlight [at Boston College]?

A. I feel like it’s been different each season. I would just say getting to play with the different players that have come through, just the people you hear about who have gone to play pro afterwards. It’s been a true pleasure to play with those athletes. Each year, we have such a great team. We haven’t had the best results, but some of those great wins throughout the years, too. One of those was beating [Florida State] last year. That’s a good highlight.

Q. After getting a second taste of the NCAA tournament last year [losing to Hofstra, 4-1, in the first round], what will it take to get back there?

A. For me, getting past that first-round game is so crucial. We have 10 new people this year, so obviously there’s a lot of jitters and it’s a little bit crazy the first time you get into the postseason.

Q. You have had experience with multiple US national teams during your youth career. What did you take away from those opportunities?

A. I got to play with a lot of different people across the country, which was amazing . . . I also got to go to Jamaica for World Cup qualifiers, that was the biggest thing I got to do with the US group. That was an amazing experience.

Q. What have you learned as a captain?

A. I’ve learned there’s going to be lots of ups and downs, that I’m not going to have the perfect season, and that’s OK. This season, in the beginning, I struggled a little bit, even though we were winning a lot. It’s just remembering and reminding our teammates as well, ‘Why did we start this?’ We are playing because we love the game and it’s important to remember to enjoy it. Now that I’m trying to focus more on enjoying it, the level of play has actually increased for myself.

I think it’s a good thing to remember that as we get into more difficult games, it’s obviously going to be challenging, but we have to remember we’re out there to enjoy the game. As a result of doing that, the play is always so much better, too.

Q. Has there been a team that you’ve enjoyed competing against the most?

A. [Florida State], every year. That one and maybe [North Carolina].

Q. What is your major and what do you hope to do for a career?

A. Undergrad, I was applied psychology. I’m in a master’s program right now to receive my elementary education license, a teaching license. I’m about to actually switch into a dual program and get my severe special education license. Going forward, either working with that group or a typical general education school.

Q. Your most memorable vacation?

A. This summer, I went with my friend’s family to Antigua. We lived on a boat for eight days.

Q. How old were you when you first started soccer?

Kicking in the back yard, I was like 3. I probably was around 4 or 5 when I started playing town [soccer].

Q. Do you have any pregame superstitions?

A. Well, I always have to wear my [light blue] headband . . . Preparing for each game, I always do foot skills before going out on the field.

Q. What are your go-to meals on game days?

A. Afterwards, it’s some kind of pasta. If we win, and I’m celebrating, this is so bad, definitely a Domino’s pizza.

Q, If you could play any other college sport, what would it be?

A. This is funny because I’m super short, but I absolutely love volleyball. I play beach volleyball all the time in the summer, so if I could do that, I would.

Q. Who would you have dinner with if you could choose?

A. I would say Heather O’Reilly, she’s always been one of my idols from the women’s national team.

Q. Have you enjoyed going to school close to home?

A. It’s definitely been the best choice I’ve made. I’m really close to family, and they’re a huge part of the reason I am the soccer player I am today.

Having them to be able to come out a lot of the home games has been huge. Especially, even my grandparents. The fact that I’m nearby means they can make these games. My pepe is my lucky charm. He came to every single high school game and a lot of my club games, so the fact that he can come to these college games is really important.

Greg Levinsky can be reached at greg.levinsky@globe.com.