First Parish Church of Stow & Acton hosts its 150th Harvest Fair on Saturday, Oct. 12. The fair, which will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature a full lunch and snacks as well as all types of homemade baked goods and preserves. A large variety of CDs, books, and retro jewelry will be for sale. Live music will be performed in the courtyard starting at 10 a.m. This year, gently used Halloween costumes also will be sold. Children can enjoy games and crafts and, weather permitting, a bounce house. Proceeds benefit the church. Admission is free. The church is located at 353 Great Road, (at the intersection of Routes 117 and 62), in Stow. Contact the church at 978-897-8149 or visit fpc-stow-acton.org for more information.

The newly renovated Concord Museum is reopening its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and festivities on Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. and continuing over the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, families are invited to explore “Concord Collects,” an exhibit of 20 sculptures, before creating their own. A conversation on Tang and Song ceramics from ancient China will be held on Saturday and a conversation on Boston-born American Impressionist Childe Hassam will be held Sunday. The celebratory weekend culminates on Monday, Oct. 14, with free admission to the museum on Indigenous People’s Day, with guests invited to experience the new People of Musketaquid gallery and learn about Concord’s rich native history. All grand opening events are free with museum admission. Starting on Oct. 11, the museum will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to concordmuseum.org or call 978-369-9763, ext. 216.