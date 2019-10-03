The North and South Rivers Watershed Association’s 12th Annual Harvest Moon Feast will be held at the Mill Wharf on Scituate Harbor on Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. There will be sample dishes from a number of South Shore restaurants, as well as live jazz and complimentary wine and beer tastings. Proceeds from the event at Mill Wharf Restaurant, 23 Mill Wharf Plaza, support the continuation of environmental education programs. Advance sale tickets cost $70, and tickets at the door cost $80 per person. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.nsrwa.org .

A presentation about immigration will be held at Bridgewater Public Library as part of the series “Being Neighborly, Finding Common Ground.” Among the speakers is Sarang Sekhavat from the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocate Coalition. The program is sponsored by Bridgewater Citizens for Civility and Respect, a group of Bridewater community members whose goal is to ensure Bridgewater is a safe and inclusive community for all. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at 15 South St. For more information call the library at 508-697-3331.

Duxbury Rural and Historical Society hosts “Speakeasy Night,” a celebration of Duxbury’s bootlegging history. The Nathaniel Winsor, Jr. House, located at 479 Washington St., will be decorated as a 1930s speakeasy, an illicit establishment that sold alcoholic drinks during prohibition. Speakeasy Night will feature food and drink, a waterfront view, and live music by Jim Mazzy (banjo) and Jeff Hughes (cornet) from the musical group the Dukes of Winsor’s. Town historian Tony Kelso will tell stories of the town’s Prohibition history. The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $60 per person, $55 for DRHS members at duxburyhistory.org .

SShAGLY, the South Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning Youth, a meeting and support group exclusively for youth ages 13 to 22, is holding its next meeting on Monday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. All of the group’s meetings are held at First Parish Church Duxbury, 842 Tremont Street, Route 3A next to the Duxbury Town Hall. For more information email sshagly@gmail.com, go to bagly.org or www.facebook.com/sshagly/.

Advertisement

A yoga class for children ages three through five will be hosted at the Milton Public Library. Certified yoga instructor Jill Pokaski Azar will lead the class. The class will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 476 Canton Ave. Registration is required, and can be done by calling the Children’s Department at 617-898-4957.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.