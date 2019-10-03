Belleville Roots Music is hosting a concert in Newburyport featuring Martha Spencer and the Whitetop Mountain Band. Spencer is a musician and dancer from Virginia and the Whitetop Mountain Band is a family-based group from the mountains of southwest Virginia. The concert will be at the Belleville Stage, 300 High St., on Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of the show, $10 for children under 18. For more information, visit bellevilleroots.org .

The Stone Zoo in Stoneham invites children throughout New England to trick-or-treat among the animals. “Boo at the Zoo!” will include a haunted maze, ghoulish games, and costume contests. Many animals in the zoo also will be given pumpkins to play with. The event will be held on Oct. 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m at 149 Pond St. For ticket information and more, visit stonezoo.org .

Advertisement

The Marblehead Arts Association continues its annual Masquerade Party tradition, which supports the group’s exhibits and educational programming. Guests are asked to dress up in their best costumes. There will be tarot card readings, a scavenger hunt, music and dancing, hors d’oeuvres, and a rum tasting. The party will be on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the MAA, 8 Hooper St. Tickets cost $35 in advance and $40 at the door. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit marbleheadarts.org.

Theater in the Open is having open auditions in Newburyport for its winter show, “A Christmas Carol Panto.” Auditions will consist of small group improvisation. Come prepared with a short comic monologue and/or a song if you have vocal or instrumental training. The auditions will be held at 1 Spring Lane on Oct. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. To audition, you must be 14 years or older. For more information, e-mail production manager Maddie Shea at maddie@theaterintheopen.org.

The City of Salem’s Scholarship and Education Committee is now opening applications for grants from its Education Fund. The grants help support local educational needs such as adult literacy programs. The application can be found at salem.com/scholarship. The maximum grant is $5,000 and applications are accepted on a rolling basis. For questions on whether your project or program is eligible, contact Dominick Pangallo in the office of Mayor Kim Driscoll at dpangallo@salem.com or 978-619-5600.

Advertisement

Author Emerson “Tad” Baker is presenting a lecture in Newbury about the Salem Witch Trials in a broader historical lens, and how its legacy continues to live on until this day. The lecture is based on Baker’s recently published book, “A Storm of Witchcraft: The Salem Witch Trials and the American Experience.” The program is sponsored by the Museum of Old Newbury and will be held at The Governor’s Academy in the Wilkie Center, 1 Elm St., at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Register at newburyhistory.org.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.