Injuries limited his Bruins career to four seasons, but the Stoneham High and Norwich University grad still wears jersey No. 21 as a 30-year member of the Bruins Alumni team.

Frank Simonetti signed his rookie contract with the Boston Bruins on the team bus prior to the final game of the 1984 preseason against the New York Islanders. Then the 6-foot-1-inch defenseman scored the winner in overtime.

“After all these years, it’s still fun when a new season begins,’’ said Simonetti, 57, now vice president for Avatek Corporation, a data storage firm.

As a 6-year-old, Simonetti skated at the MDC rink in Medford while his proud father, Frank, his youth hockey coach and a former athlete at St. Columbkille’s High in Brighton, recorded those first strides on 8-millimeter film.

Advertisement

A standout soccer player and hockey team MVP, he also threw the javelin on the track team at Stoneham High before graduating in 1980. At Norwich, he was a Division 3 All-American on the ice. He is an inductee to the athletic halls of fame at both schools.

Last month, he was inducted again with his brother, John, along with members of the 1983 Norwich soccer team.

“That was very special,’’ said Simonetti, “because we were able to share that with our dad. Soccer played an important role preparing me for the hockey season.’’

A mechanical engineering major, he received the Garrity Award his senior year as the outstanding student-athlete at Norwich.

Simonetti volunteers as a youth hockey coach and participates in the Pan-Mass Challenge, biking with the Boston Bruins Foundation team. He resides in Northborough with his wife, Maria.

His latest endeavor: Helping arrange the Alumni Classic-Face Off for Heroes game benefiting the Warrior for Life Fund and the Navy SEAL Foundation. Weekend festivities include a Bruins vs. New York Rangers alumni game at 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at Bentley Arena in Waltham.

Advertisement

Marvin Pave can be reached at marvin.pave@rcn.com.