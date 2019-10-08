Police reported that they charged several juveniles with spray-painting anti-Semitic and racist graffiti at Fort Revere in Hull over the Labor Day weekend.

Because the case involves juveniles, police did not release the names or specific charges. But Chief John Dunn said none of the youths lived in Hull.

Dunn said an anonymous tip helped crack the case, which drew widespread disgust in the community and sparked an anti-discrimination rally at the site of the American Revolution-era fort.