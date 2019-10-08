Police reported that they charged several juveniles with spray-painting anti-Semitic and racist graffiti at Fort Revere in Hull over the Labor Day weekend.
Because the case involves juveniles, police did not release the names or specific charges. But Chief John Dunn said none of the youths lived in Hull.
Dunn said an anonymous tip helped crack the case, which drew widespread disgust in the community and sparked an anti-discrimination rally at the site of the American Revolution-era fort.
Dunn said the tipster witnessed the vandalism and provided police with photos taken on a cellphone.
Dunn said that information, and the investigative efforts of Detective Andrew Reilly, led to the identification of the juveniles who were charged.
“This was excellent police work by Detective Reilly and I am glad that we were able to identify the suspects and bring closure to this case,” Dunn said in a press release issued in late September. “Hateful acts like these will not be tolerated in Hull and will be investigated to the fullest extent of our abilities.”
