Framingham would spend $5.1 million to upgrade its school buildings and equipment next fiscal year under a proposed plan recently endorsed by the School Committee.
The proposal includes $2 million to make improvements to roofs, walls, windows, and doorways at a number of school buildings, and $1.7 million to install air conditioning at McCarthy Elementary School and to replace the HVAC system at Barbieri Elementary School.
The plan also calls for $955,000 for paving and stormwater drainage repairs at Brophy Elementary School, and $450,000 to bolster security at multiple schools, including adding new security cameras and electronic door-access systems.
The plan has been forwarded to Mayor Yvonne Spicer for her review, and eventual submission to the City Council. Should it be adopted by the council, the package would be incorporated in the district’s five-year capital plan for the city’s schools and undertaken in fiscal 2021.
Advertisement
“This $5 million investment in our school buildings, if approved, is an important step in the long-term commitment that our city has made to preserve [the district’s] aging infrastructure,” School Superintendent Robert A. Tremblay said in a statement, “as we must ensure that our buildings are watertight, safe, and accessible for our students and staff. Some of the best money spent is on preventative maintenance which is hardly flashy or eye-catching, but it is critical to teaching and learning in Framingham.”
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.