Framingham would spend $5.1 million to upgrade its school buildings and equipment next fiscal year under a proposed plan recently endorsed by the School Committee.

The proposal includes $2 million to make improvements to roofs, walls, windows, and doorways at a number of school buildings, and $1.7 million to install air conditioning at McCarthy Elementary School and to replace the HVAC system at Barbieri Elementary School.

The plan also calls for $955,000 for paving and stormwater drainage repairs at Brophy Elementary School, and $450,000 to bolster security at multiple schools, including adding new security cameras and electronic door-access systems.