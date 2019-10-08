Somerville’s Engineering Department is holding community meetings with residents of two areas of the city this month to discuss flooding issues.

Flooding problems on Perry, Dane, and Lake streets will be the subject of a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the Argenziano School cafeteria, 290 Washington St. Then on Oct. 29, flooding issues on Richdale Avenue will be discussed at a meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the High School, 81 Highland Ave.

Those two areas of Somerville have experienced recurrent flooding, according to city officials, who said the sessions are an opportunity to meet with those most directly affected.